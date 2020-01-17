Carroll County man arrested for possession of meth and firearms

A Carroll County man was arrested in his home in Dugspur, Virginia Thursday.

Members of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Floyd County Sheriff's Office and the Twin County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 392 Buffalo Road, the home of Edward "Mo" Branch.

During the investigation, several firearms - both long and hand guns -digital scales, baggies and crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of $2,000, were seized.

Branch was arrested for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of firearms while in possession of the schedule II drug. Branch was taken before a magistrate in Carroll County and held without bond pending arraignment in Carroll County General District Court.

Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp said more charges could be coming from this joint investigation and will continue to work with all surrounding law enforcement to combat the illegal distribution of drugs in our communities.

He said the investigation would not have been successful without the co-operation with concerned citizens reporting suspected illegal activity and urges anyone with information to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

