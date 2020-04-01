Carroll County man in custody after traffic stop uncovered methamphetamine

One man is in custody in Carroll County after deputies found drugs and paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

On March 27, a deputy was patrolling the Lambsburg community on Chestnut Grove Road near the intersection of Christy Lane, when a van was seen crossing the center line multiple times.

The deputy found the van to be improperly registered and conducted a traffic stop near Love’s Truck Stop. Three people were inside.

The deputy noticed an odor of marijuana and after backup arrived, a search of the van was conducted. A duffel bag was found near Jonathan Blaine Harrison, who was sitting in the back seat.

Inside, deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. A preliminary weight measured it at approximately 10 grams.

Due to the location of the duffel bag and individual statements of the other passengers, Harrison was arrested and taken before a magistrate.

A warrant was obtained for possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II drug, and Harrison was transported to the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

