Carroll County schools host "drive-in" Easter egg hunts

All ten Carroll County schools are doing something different this year: Drive-in egg hunts!

If you're afraid of missing helping the little ones hunt for eggs, don't worry. Teachers at Carroll County schools spent hours decorating the schools with creative "eggs." While they don't have treats inside, the idea is to still offer a fun Easter activity, and engage in social distancing, at the same time.

"With the stay at home, there's no egg hunts going on in the community so we decided that this would be something that the kids would actually be able to drive by and do an egg hunt, because there's a lot of fun looking eggs, pretty eggs, I think they will enjoy it!" said Special Education Aide, Debbie Wells.

The egg hunt is set up now, and will be set up until Thursday. Kids are also encouraged to fill out a form you can find here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.