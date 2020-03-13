Carroll County teacher told to stay away from school until coronavirus tests return

A teacher at Carroll County High School is on leave until coronavirus test results come back.

The teacher's daughter was at Disney World this past week and had experienced flu-like symptoms. She was tested for the flu and the COVID-19 virus. Flu results came back negative; COVID-19 results are pending, with a turnaround time of one to four days to receive results.

As a precautionary measure, the district has told the teacher not to return to school until the results have been received.

There remain no reported positive COVID-19 cases in southwest Virginia.

