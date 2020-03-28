Carvins Cove Reservoir stays open but with changes

Carvins Cove Reservoir is still open during this outbreak but with some changes.

The Western Virginia Water Authority's plan is to leave the boat landing open as long as the state parks are open. They suspended their admission fee to avoid interaction with staff and paper money. The reservoir is also not running the kayak rental program that normally starts April 1st.

People are welcome to come fish and hang out on the piers, and you can hike, mountain bike and bring your own boat.

"There is plenty of land to spread out on, to practice your social distancing but get out and see the beauty of the area that we have," Sarah Baumgardner, Public Relations Director for the Western Virginia Water Authority, said.

Carvins Cove is also reducing their hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

