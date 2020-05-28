Case against Appalachian Trail murder suspect lags in federal court

The case against a man accused of murder on the Appalachian Trail has had little movement since he was ordered to receive even more medical treatment.

James Jordan was arrested a year ago after police say he stabbed another hiker to death on a remote section of the trail in Wythe County. Last July, he was deemed not competent to stand trial. In November he was ordered to undergo medical treatment through January.

But in late February, according to court documents, a judge granted an extension of his medical treatment for 150 days. Jordan is being treated at a medical center in North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.