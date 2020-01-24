Grand jury indicts couple charged in drowning of three-year-old

UPDATE: A Wythe County Grand Jury has indicted a couple arrested after one of their children drowned in the New River.

Kimberly Moore, whose daughter died, and Adrian Puckett, her boyfriend, each face two counts of felony child endangerment. Puckett has a plea scheduled in March; Moore's case continues with more court docket dealings in April.

ORIGINAL STORY: The cases against a Wythe County woman and her boyfriend are headed to a Grand Jury.

Last summer, Kimberly Moore and her boyfriend, Adrian Puckett, were arrested after Moore's three-year-old daughter Josie Burleson drowned in the New River.

They were charged with child abuse after investigators say Josie Burleson disappeared from them, while they were under the influence of meth. WDBJ7 was in Wythe County's Juvenile and Domestic Relations court Tuesday, with details of that night laid out before a judge.

The preliminary hearing was nothing short of dramatic, especially when prosecutors showed the defendants and their attorneys a photo of Josie’s body as it was found in the river by investigators.

It followed hours of testimony by investigators, first on scene following her disappearance, who all described the parents' behavior as erratic.

In court, Wythe County prosecutors tried to make the case that Kimberly Moore and Adrian Puckett were willful in their abuse of Josie Burleson. In early July, Josie went missing along the New River in Barron Springs.

Hours later, her body was pulled from the rough waters.

In court, investigators testified Moore and Puckett appeared erratic during interviews and that during those interviews and subsequent phone calls they were heard admitting to having taken drugs near the time of Josie’s disappearance.

They were tested on scene for drugs, according to a witness with the Department of Social Services; the tests revealed a positive test in both their systems for methamphetamines and ecstasy. Prosecutors also claimed Josie was living in abusive conditions in their Barron Springs home, where urine and feces were detected in her room.

Attorneys for the defendants argued the alleged appearance of drugs in their system did not prevent their clients from actively searching for their child and seeking the help of law enforcement. They made the claim that the evidence does not support the child cruelty and abuse charges – that Moore and Puckett did not make willful actions leading to the death of the child. They called it a tragic, but not criminal case, pointing also to the girl's autopsy report which labeled her drowning as accidental.

The judge in this case certified the child abuse and child cruelty charges against the defendants. This will now send their case to the Grand Jury and if they are indicted, it will go to the Circuit Court.

Additionally, court records indicate Moore was also charged in October for failing to obey her pretrial conditions. Documents show that just days after she was released from jail on bond, she was not at the home in Parrot, Virginia where the court had ordered her to stay until her trial.

