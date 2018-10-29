Advertisement

Case of Hepatitis A confirmed at Cracker Barrel in Mineral Wells, WV

By Loyd Price (WTAP)
Published: Oct. 29, 2018 at 1:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mineral Wells, WV.

The MOV Health Department found the risk of restaurant customers contracting Hepatitis A to be low, but it says people who ate at the Cracker Barrel in Mineral Wells between October 15th and October 21st should consider getting the Hepatitis A vaccine not more than two weeks from the initial exposure.

The restaurant voluntarily closed Friday for cleaning and sanitizing, and re-opened Saturday morning.

We’ll have the latest details on this incident on WTAP News at 5 and 6, and at WTAP.com.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

Latest News

A vaccination is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District to start vaccinating those 12 and up
Surgeons have a new tool to help them do minimally invasive, laparoscopic surgeries – helping...
New LewisGale Montgomery procedure helps treat acid reflux
Researcher say the new technology is more lightweight and mobile than other versions.
Virginia Tech researchers using “next generation” tech to study our brains
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
School nurses, health service corps part of $7.4B virus plan
1.1 million new registered nurses will be needed by 2022 to avoid a nursing shortage, according...
Nursing shortage due in part to healthcare expansion, more nursing opportunities