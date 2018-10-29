Case of Hepatitis A confirmed at Cracker Barrel in Mineral Wells, WV

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has confirmed a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in Mineral Wells, WV.

The MOV Health Department found the risk of restaurant customers contracting Hepatitis A to be low, but it says people who ate at the Cracker Barrel in Mineral Wells between October 15th and October 21st should consider getting the Hepatitis A vaccine not more than two weeks from the initial exposure.

The restaurant voluntarily closed Friday for cleaning and sanitizing, and re-opened Saturday morning.

