Catawba Valley Farmers Market to open under strict protocols

The Catawba Valley Farmers Market says it will open a little later than usual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market will open on June 11 and the new hours for the season are from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The market area will look a little different this year, as staff works to maximize everyone’s safety. It will operate under protocols developed by Virginia Tech and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

These safety protocols include the following:

- Do not enter if sick

- Keep 6 feet between people

- No pets allowed

- Do not touch surfaces or products

- Do not linger

- One-way foot traffic in the market area

- One entrance and one exit

- Use of hand sanitizer

- Maximum of 10 customers at a time; customers should remain in their vehicle until notified there is room to enter.

- Customers are encouraged to wear face coverings

- Community Center will remain closed, but the port-o-john located in the parking lot will be available for use

- Hand sanitizer will be located throughout the market area and table surfaces will be sanitized on a regular schedule

Under current guidelines, CVFM says no crafts are allowed. Only vendors selling food and horticultural products or other handcrafted products for hygiene - such as soaps and face masks - will be present.

More information on the vendors can be found on the CVFM Facebook page. You can also visit their website.

