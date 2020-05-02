Catawba Valley Farmers Market will not open May 7

The vendors are getting ready, but out of safety precautions during the coronavirus crisis the opening will be delayed for the Catawba Valley Farmers Market.

According to the Farmers Market newsletter, the original May 7 opening was postponed to a future day to be announced.

A handful of vendors are selling their products at stands along different roads or at other farmers markets through what is mostly pre-ordering and pickup with no contact.

Those looking to keep up with developments of the Catawba Valley Farmers Market can sign up for their newsletter, visit https://www.catawbafarmersmarket.com/ or the Catawba Valley Farmers Market Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.