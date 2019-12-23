Catawba-area house destroyed by fire Sunday

A family will be out of their home for the holidays after flames tore through their house Sunday.

The Troutville Fire Department says nine departments from Roanoke and Botetourt County responded to a home along Gravely Ridge Road off Little Catawba Creek Road in Botetourt County around 1 p.m.

Firefighters say they saw smoke and flames coming through the roof of the home.

No one was injured, but the house was destroyed. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

