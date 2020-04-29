Cattle farmers face disruptions in food supply chain

The calves at Southlex Cattle are at the start of the food supply chain, but it’s a chain that’s a lot longer than you might think.

“The calves that are being born right now, for them to make the full cycle and end up to the consumer is 20 months from now," explained Southlex's Margaret Ann Smith. "So a baby calf is 20 months in the future.”

The ones in the field now? Smith won’t get paid for them until next April.

“We’ve got a lot of product," said Tom Stanley, Rockbridge County's Agricultural Extension Agent: "And it’s designed to go through very specific chains of processing and packaging for the end user.”

And that’s the problem faced by farmers as supply chains get disrupted by COVID. They’re locked into decisions that had to be made long before anyone knew there was a virus.

“These market disruptions, it is hard to figure out the direction we need to make," Smith said. "Will that market still be there long-term? You can’t change what already has been done, so you have all this moving through, and you don’t flip a switch.”

Stanley said, “Our challenges is in production and this question about where our food comes from, and opportunities for locally produced food, all those are being brought to the fore by the challenges that are being presented to us by COVID-19."

That means a hard stop at processing plants creates a bigger problem than just stocking grocery shelves.

“If you can’t get the animals through the processing plant, there’s other ones coming in," Smith said. "So we’ve got to do something at this end to deal with this end.”

“There is literally nothing to do with them," Stanley said. "There’s no way to house them or hold them or do anything else with them.”

