Caution around coronavirus temporarily closes LewisGale Pulaski ER Tuesday morning

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski closed its emergency room for part of Tuesday morning due to a coronavirus scare.

According to a Facebook post from the healthcare center, a patient who was in contact with someone else who traveled to a country with a high prevalence of the virus was evaluated out of caution.

The patient did not have the coronavirus, and was discharged with others who were in the ER at the time. The ER is back to normal operation Tuesday.

