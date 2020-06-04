Cave Spring Fire Department seeks new recruits amid COVID-19

The Cave Spring Volunteer Fire Department is in need of recruits to round out the department.

Twice a year, the department recruits new members ages 16 and up to give back to the community and be a part of their organization. Since COVID-19 hit in March, they are especially hurting for members.

"Due to the social distancing and whatnot, we weren't able to process and bring folks in and get them started the way we like to, so we've had a delay," said Jason Cavagnaro, Fire Chief.

Chief Cavagnaro says now that the state is moving closer to opening back up, he's hoping recruitment numbers increase. Right now, they're only halfway there.

"Ideally we'd love to get about ten or twelve folks in the fire academy this fall and that would really round us out and get us back to where we need to be," said Chief Cavagnaro.

Coming from a line of volunteer firefighters himself, the chief says it's important to always get the next generation involved in something bigger than themselves.

"If you miss a generation, or it sort of gaps, it's harder to get your next group of leaders, officers and drivers ready to go if we don't have that continual infulx of folks that come in," said the chief.

As the years have gone on he says it's noticeable less of the younger generations get involved because of after-school activities and it being a "voluntary" job, but he says for many it can lead to much more if you love it enough.

"You can get off the couch and truly do something worthwhile and do something that when you're going to work the next day you know you made a difference in someone's life the night before," said Chief Cavagnaro.

