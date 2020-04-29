Cave Spring HS construction on hold after workers diagnosed with coronavirus

Interior construction work at the Cave Spring High School project has been paused for two weeks, in the wake of three construction workers who were working on the interior testing positive for COVID-19.

The general contractor, AVIS Construction, says work is expected to resume May 11.

“We felt this was the most appropriate action to make sure workers are safe,” said Troy Smith, president of AVIS.

“None of the workers current working on exterior projects were exposed to interior workers, so we feel confident that exterior work can continue,” Smith said.

The Roanoke City School District says exterior work, such as roofing, roof blocking, and site grading, will continue.

Construction crews working on exterior tasks will take additional safety precautions including wearing masks and gloves.

“We commend AVIS for their prompt action,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, Superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “We do not expect this delay to significantly impact the overall completion of the Cave Spring High School project,” Nicely said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.