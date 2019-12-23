Celebrate New Year's Eve at noon with the whole family in Roanoke

Midnight is not for everyone, especially young children or their parents.

Photo: event Facebook page

Josh Eagan from Roanoke Valley Family Magazine joined the 7@four crew to talk about this year's "New Year's at Noon" celebration at the Berglund Center (710 Williamson Rd NE).

The alcohol-free event runs from 10 am - 2 pm, and includes a 100,000 bouncy ball drop at noon!

Tickets are $10, or free for children 2 and under. The $10 tickets are packed with fun, including the $20,000 Dice Roll Challenge, admission to inflatables, face painting, balloon art, a magic show and photo booth!

Tickets and more information can be accessed by clicking here!