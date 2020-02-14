Celebrate trains at Virginia Museum of Transportation's Train Lovers Day

Saturday, February 15th, you can celebrate all things train at the Virginia Museum of Transportation's annual Train Lovers' Day.

There will be train rides, model railroad layouts, and children's activities. You can also hear live classic 80's music by Haus of Schmitt from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and enjoy food and beer that will be available for purchase. The historical archivist from Norfolk Southern will also be speaking.

"There's a lot to do, a lot of value for the admission price. There's always something new that you see every time you come, you can't possibly see it all in one visit, so come on out and just explore," Mendy Flynn, Director of Special Events for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, said.

This family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general admission prices. Train rides are an extra $3.