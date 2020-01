A new business had its grand opening in Covington

On Main Street, just up the road from the courthouse, the folks at Celebration Depot cut the ribbon Wednesday to open access to the party rooms and games available for events.

As well as a party room with tables and chairs, they have a tv and gaming console room, and a play area with arcade basketball, ping pong, air hockey, arcade games, giant connect four, and much more.

