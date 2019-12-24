Celtics rookie conducts Boston orchestra's holiday concert

Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall made his debut as a guest conductor during the renowned Boston Pops orchestra’s holiday concert.

The 7-foot-6 center took the stage to lead the orchestra in a rendition of the song “Sleigh Ride" at Boston’s Symphony Hall Monday night.

Fall donned a custom-made, size-48 double extra-long tuxedo. Fall used a baton that was given to him by longtime conductor Keith Lockhart.

Lockhart called Fall “the tallest person to ever conduct the Boston Pops" before inviting him to come up on stage.

The audience cheered during the Fall’s performance as he did a spin and wiggled his arms in time with the music.

-

The Boston Globe contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.