Centra discharges recovered coronavirus patients as Virginia cases peak looms

Centra held a virtual press conference Thursday to continue health standards they say are helping fight the coronavirus.

WDBJ7 photo

Despite VDH not tracking recovery numbers, Centra says they've seen between 16 to 18 patients discharged after recovering from the virus.

"Those numbers will change. People are getting better from this illness," said Chris Thomson, chief medical officer.

At Lynchburg General, the number for current patients with coronavirus remains in the low teens.

Of the 12 in the hospital, only seven are in intensive care.

Centra says that continued efforts with social distancing will keep peak numbers down.

"Then we're not gonna have a shortage of hospital beds, ICU beds, or ventilators in the state. We're expecting that will be consistent within the Centra footprint, as well," said Andy Mueller, Centra CEO.

Centra is also using iPads as a way for families to virtually visit each other while visitation restrictions are in place.

"So that patients can connect with their family members and say hi or see how they're doing and lay eyes on them so to speak when they aren't able to do so otherwise," said Rick Grooms, chief people officer.

Meanwhile, nutrition services at Centra is making meals for those taking care of patients.

Staff can pick up ready-made meals and some basic groceries before they head home.

"Our food and nutrition services team actually have ready-to-go meals that staff can swing by our kitchen so to speak on the way out after working their shift to pick up meals that they can go home and cook and serve for their family," said Grooms.

For now, Centra will continue to test for the virus as Virginia's peak gets closer.

