Centra Health has new equipment to treat COVID-19 patients

Centra Health has obtained new medical equipment to help in the fight against coronavirus.

With the Centra Foundation releasing $962,925 in funding, Centra has bought six new ventilators and five digital portable x-ray machines, and will conduct a public health education campaign about COVID-19 for the Centra service area.

“Health Care systems need support right now, as they work to navigate the evolving and uncharted landscape of this pandemic,” said Dr. Andy Mueller, Centra’s President and CEO.

Donors to the foundation helped make the purchases a reality.

“We are so grateful to our donors. Without their loyal support over the years we would not be able to help Centra meet its current challenges,” said Beth Doyle, Vice President of the Centra Foundation.

Dr. Mueller added, “We are here to partner with our communities to live their best life and we could not do that without the generosity of others.”

