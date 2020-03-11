Centra Health puts visitation restrictions in place in wake of coronavirus

Centra Health has implemented measures to protect the community in the midst of the spreading coronavirus.

The health system says while cases have been confirmed in Virginia, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of its facilities or in the greater Central Virginia community.

But in preparation, Centra has developed a COVID-19 Task Force that includes 55 people across the system in various roles. Some members are also part of the COVID-19 Incident Command team, which meets daily, reviewing the current situation.

Visitation Restrictions:

Centra implemented flu visitation restrictions due to the uptick of confirmed flu cases within its system in January 2020. Due to the coronavirus, and other communicable illnesses, Centra has updated those restrictions, effective immediately:

• Visitation is limited to healthy adults

• Do not visit if you are sick, have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle or joint pain

• For protection of children and patients, visitation will be restricted to individuals 15 years of age and older (visitors under the age of 15 will be asked to leave)

• No more than two visitors at a time per patient

These visitation restrictions will impact all Centra hospitals, nursing homes and the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center.

International & Domestic Travel Restrictions for Centra Employees:

• In an overabundance of caution, Centra is prohibiting any business-related travel both international and domestic.

• Centra has instituted a “Travel Furlough” policy for caregivers. If Centra employees travel or have recently traveled to countries where the CDC has designated level 2 or 3, or the State Department has enacted levels 3 or 4, they must notify Employee Care Services immediately and follow the guidelines for self-monitoring and quarantine. This policy states employees must stay home for a period of 14 days upon return and seek medical attention if they begin experiencing fever, coughs, or difficulty breathing.

• Caregivers considering personal travel to those countries should have exceptional reasons to travel.

• Although Centra cannot prohibit personal travel, it strongly discourages all travel (both domestic and international) for non-essential purposes, particularly that by air, to large gatherings, and to areas experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases, as documented by the CDC.

