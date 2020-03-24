Centra: Two new coronavirus cases had been tested at its facilities

Centra Health in Lynchburg says two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed of people who were tested at its facilities, but no specifics were given at a news conference Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, no coronavirus patients are being treated in any of Centra's facilities. Some of the area's positive cases, however, were tested by Centra, and testing continues.

Centra is working with Lab Corps and the University of Virginia on continued testing in an effort to get faster results.

Some restrictions have been implemented:

Elective and non-essential surgeries have been canceled. Some procedures and conditions will continue to be performed if deemed medically necessary. If they are considered non-essential, the case will be postponed.

The operating rooms in Bedford will be closed.

Routine and elective follow-up visits for patients over 70 years of age in our clinics will be restricted. Patients may be contacted to move their appointments to telephone consultations to maintain medication management, prescription refills and medical follow-up. This will be done at the discretion of individual practices and services.

The Dawson Inn will be closed until further notice.

Self-service food and drink options in its cafeterias will be closed and boxes lunches will instead be provided.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.