Centra announces first positive COVID-19 case

Centra Health has announced its first COVID-19 positive case.

The patient is being treated in an isolation room at Lynchburg General Hospital. The patient is in his early sixties and in critical condition.

Centra reports it's been actively preparing for patients with COVID-19, and has been working with the local health department and the CDC. This case has been reported to the Virginia Department of Health, and an investigation is underway.

Two other patients in and around the Centra service area have tested positive over the last 24 hours at a Centra facility. Neither patient required care at any Centra facility and both are under quarantine at home.

Information regarding COVID-19 may be obtained by calling our hotline at, 434.200.1225.

