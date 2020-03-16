Centra expands visitation restrictions as Coronavirus testing increases

While there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Lynchburg area as of Monday afternoon, leaders of that area's largest healthcare provider say people suspected of carrying the virus are being tested.

"Tests are becoming widely available and will become even more so in the coming days and weeks," Centra's Chief Medical Officer, Chris Thomson, told reporters during a news conference Monday.

"Because testing is more available, there are a lot more tests being done," Thomson remarked, adding local doctors can now get test results in about three to five days when a patient shows up at a Centra facility with symptoms of COVID-19.

"The time (it takes) to get a test result has decreased significantly," said Thomson.

While patients wait for test results to come back, Thomson said they are being instructed to self quarantine at home.

"It's not a house arrest," Thomson explained. "There's a significant responsibility for individuals to follow the recommended quarantine. To date we've not had anyone that's disagreed with that or wanted to get out of their house. Everyone has complied."

Centra is beginning to take more precautions at its facilities. Signs are now posted at hospitals, explaining that visitation is prohibited.

With only a few exceptions, no one is allowed to enter a Centra facility to see patients admitted for care.

"We recognize the importance of social contact and visitation in the healing of our patients, but we feel at this point that this is the most proactive way to remain safe for all of those involved," said Centra's president and CEO, Andy Mueller.

Exceptions are being made for obstetrical patients, child patients and people receiving end-of-life care.

In addition to restricting visitation, Centra is also canceling all non-essential surgeries and procedures. Mueller said Centra is prepared to keep the changes in place for "many months," if necessary.

