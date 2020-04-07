Centra facilities implement face mask policy to combat spread of COVID-19

As CDC guidelines for handling the coronavirus pandemic continue to expand, many health facilities are updating or implementing new policies. Centra Health has enacted a caregiver mask policy.

As of Tuesday morning, Centra has 12 positive COVID-19 cases being treated at Lynchburg General. Fifteen positive test results were recorded throughout Centra’s service area over the weekend. Centra has not experienced any coronavirus-related deaths.

In order to protect employees, patients and visitors, Centra will be providing masks.

All Centra caregivers who have direct contact with patients, as well as patients presenting with possible COVID-19 symptoms, will receive a surgical mask. All other patients and visitors will receive cotton face masks.

All other caregivers reporting to work are encouraged to wear some type of cloth face covering, such as homemade cotton masks, handkerchiefs, bandanas or scarfs, in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

Centra will continue to accept handmade cloth masks. These masks can be dropped off in the following locations:

- George and Rosemary Dawson Inn, under the awning at the front entrance

-Bedford Memorial Hospital, in a red bin at the front entrance

-Southside Community Hospital, at the main entrance

-Gretna Medical Center, at the primary care front desk

Gleaning for the World is helping Centra by making masks, arranging sewing kits and washing and processing their cloth masks. In addition, Liberty University has provided two additional ventilators for Lynchburg General Hospital.

In case you are interested in making face masks, you can find instructions and a YouTube tutorial below.

Instructions for making a face mask:

1. Create a template using cardboard/poster board measuring 9 ½ inches by 15 ½ inches

2. Using 100 percent cotton, cut out rectangles.

3. Fold in half like a book right sides together and sew edges leaving an opening approximately 2 inches. Trim corners.

4. Flip inside out and iron.

5. Sew small opening shut.

6. Create two horizontal pleats, pin. Mask should measure approximately 4 inches from top to bottom.

7. Cut 5 inches of thin elastic, one for each side.

8. Attach small elastic to top and bottom of each side.

