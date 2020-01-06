Centra facilities temporarily restricting visitations due to flu increase

It's influenza season, and in an effort to protect patients and limit the spread of influenza and other illnesses, Centra is putting restrictions on visitation.

Centra is asking the community to follow these temporary visitation guidelines until further notice:

Visitation is limited to healthy adults. People who are sick, have a fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache or muscle or joint pain should not visit.

Centra highly recommends children not be taken to facilities unless they need medical attention.

In addition, there should be no more than two visitors at a time for each patient.

Centra says it will lift the restrictions once the flu season is in decline.

