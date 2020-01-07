Centra funding expansion of Campbell County road for possible future project

If you've driven along Airport Road in Campbell County recently, you may have noticed some construction underway in a nearby field.

For the past several months, bulldozers have been clearing a path for what will eventually be an extension of Simons Run. When finished the newly expanded street will connect Airport Road with Wards Ferry Road, giving drivers better access to the Wards Crossing West shopping center.

Campbell County administrator Frank Rogers says the expanded Simons Run could spur developers to purchase vacant land along the corridor and build additional stores, restaurants, and other commercial properties.

"The road is a nice investment in future development," Rogers told WDBJ7 Tuesday. "Other utilities will follow the road and that will make the parcels more appealing to the private sector for additional development."

The extended road will provide more than just a connection to retail. New water and sewer lines are also being installed.

Most of the project's more than $2 million price tag is being covered by Centra, one of the region's largest healthcare providers. Once Simons Run is extended, it will provide access to a 48-acre parcel of land Centra owns.

Campbell County economic development director Mike Davidson told WDBJ7 Tuesday that, as recently as 2017, Centra shared its intention to build a standalone emergency room on its Simons Run property, similar to a facility that already exists in Gretna.

While acknowledging their company's major investment along Simons Run Tuesday, Centra leaders emphasized to WDBJ7 that no specific plans for their Campbell County site have been finalized.

"We've looked at some potential scenarios and we see it as a valuable location, strategic location, with good access," said Joe Archambeault, Centra's vice president of facilities and support services.

The land is located along Route 460, giving Centra a direct connection to one of the region's most important highways for whatever medical facility it might build down the road.

"We don't have any future plans at this point," Archambeault said. "We have acquired this property for future healthcare facility development."

The 48 acres Centra owns in Campbell County is larger than the current 29 acre parcel Lynchburg General Hospital sits on along Tate Springs Road.

Rogers said any type of medical facility Centra might chose to build along Simons Run would provide a benefit to the broader Lynchburg region.

"We're really excited about that, not just for Campbell but for the region, because it will enhance accessibility," Rogers said of a future medical facility."

Work to extend Simons Run should be complete by September or October of 2020.

