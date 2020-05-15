Centra holds drive-thru commencement for nursing grads

Centra College of Nursing held a drive-thru commencement Friday morning.

A total of 54 students received their diploma.

Many of the graduates decorated their cars with signs and balloons as part of the ceremony.

One graduate said it might not be traditional, but she's glad she still had a way to celebrate.

"It's great to have this journey over with," said Megan Akers, graduate. "I wouldn't be here without all my friends and family and so even though it's not what we pictured for the day, it's still amazing that we still have this opportunity to be here."

Graduates were presented with their diplomas through their car windows.

