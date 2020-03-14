Centra restricting entry points to its facilities among coronavirus concern

Centra is putting access limitations in place for the time being in response to the concern around the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a release, visitors should expect to answer screening questions before entering and not be surprised if lines form. Centra asks patients to please plan for added time before their scheduled appointment.

Centra Lynchburg General Hospital:

-3 Entry points: Emergency Department, East Tower Main Lobby entrance, Terrace entrance on Thomson Drive

-Screeners will be present from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

-Visitors are to call operator for telephonic screening for entry

-Radiology patients are to enter through the East Tower Main Lobby entrance or Terrace entrance

Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital:

-2 Entry points: Oak Lane, side entrance at Barker/Cowling

-Screeners will be at Oak Lane from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Barker/Cowling during regular business hours Monday-Friday

-Only Oak Lane will be open from 9 p.m. - 7 a.m.; visitors are to call the operator for telephonic screening to enter

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital:

-2 Entry points: Emergency Department, main entrance

-Emergency Department will be only entrance open after 9 p.m. and on weekends

Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville:

-3 Entry points: Emergency Department, main entrance, urology/oncology/neurology patients should enter through 1927 building

-Main entrance hours: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m. Other two access points will be open during regular business hours Monday-Friday

-Emergency Department will be only entrance after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

