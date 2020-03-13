Centra to provide free COVID-19 testing

Centra Health has started providing free COVID-19 lab testing for all patients being tested at any Centra facility or Centra testing site.

The company says this is "to prevent any barriers to care and prevent possible transmission" of coronavirus.

The company says, "We will continue to follow current testing guidelines. Recommendations for testing will likely change and we are monitoring this closely. Patients who do not have symptoms consistent with the virus or do not meet current criteria will not be tested, at this time."

This does not include any additional lab testing, treatment or subsequent hospitalizations.