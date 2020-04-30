Centra to resume elective procedures with caution

"The real theme at Centra for the last week has really been this is the new normal," said Andy Mueller, Centra CEO.

Centra Health is now adjusting to a Virginia where elective surgeries will resume beginning Friday.

They say that they've been anticipating for this moment for some time.

"So we were not caught off-guard by the governor's announcement. In fact, we had prepared internally to be prepared to do this as early as a week ago," said Mueller.

However, the move to continue non-emergency procedures doesn't come without conditions.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Centra says patients will undergo a mandatory coronavirus test at least three days prior to their appointment.

"There's a lot of safety built into what we're doing. We're staggering our starts for procedures, we're social distancing during registration, we're gonna continue to check temperatures and screen patients as they come into the hospital," said Chris Thomson, chief medical officer.

Centra will also continue its visitation policies that have been in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This means routine visitors will not be allowed in Centra hospitals until further notice.

"For instance, no visitation. And I know that these are constraining for loved ones of family members who may need to come to the hospital, but we're going to continue those at the moment," said Thomson.

They say that these social distancing efforts have helped in flattening the curve, and have contributed to possibly already moving past Virginia's peak.

Centra says they have a backlog of over 800 patients to work through at this time.

