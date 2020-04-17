Centra will use health & rehab center for COVID-19 patients

Centra has announced they will be using their Guggenheimer Health & Rehab location to aid in helping COVID-19 patients receive care.

According to Diane M. Ludwig, VP Marketing, Communications & Public Relations for Centra, no patients have been admitted yet to the facility. The area being set will be for recovering COVID-19 patients getting follow-up rehabilitation services, and not for ventilator patients.

The area at the Guggenheimer facility (1902 Grace Street) will have separate entrances and staff for the COVID-19 patients.

Social workers and the administrator have contacted families of current patients to inform them of the plan to welcome COVID-19 patients. A follow-up letter was sent this week. The Office of Licensure and Certification and Virginia Department of Health are both aware of, and support, the approach.

According to Ludwig, the need for their site is low, but they are preparing to care and for worst-case scenarios.

Current patient families that are not comfortable with this are offered alternative options, such as moving to another Centra rehab facility.

A copy of the letter sent to residents/patients and/or family members can be viewed below:

Dear Resident and /or Family Member:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our facility is taking robust added measures to keep our residents safe through aggressive, proactive prevention strategies. It is critical to our success that we minimize the risk of exposure to you and/or your family member. As I am sure you are aware it is our senior population that is at the highest risk for complications resulting from COVID-19. To this end President Trump has put into place “Blanket Waivers’ which allow nursing homes to temporarily transition residents to other nursing homes during this pandemic.

To provide the area hospitals some relief during the expected COVID surge of admissions: Centra is prepared to use a portion of Guggenheimer as a post-acute facility for COVID-19 patients who need skilled care. In our efforts to protect you we are following the Centers for Disease Control as well as the Virginia Department of Health recommendations.

The first- floor unit will be used for the COVID patients needing skilled care. The floor plan of the facilities allows us to treat the first floor of the facility as a separate facility with entrances and exits specific to the unit. The second and third floor units will be treated as its own facility with a separate entrance and exit for those staff members. Staff members will be designated to the first-floor and will not provide care to those residents on the other two floors. Our ability to keep the two groups of patients and staff separate will allow us to meet the needs of both of these groups of patients.

We are thinking you in advance for your cooperation and understanding as we do our best to provide health care to our community.

Because time is of the essence, we will move swiftly to put this plan into place. We are expecting to begin admitting COVID patients as soon as Monday next week.

As always feel free to contact the facility if you have questions or want to follow-up on your family member. We continue to be able to provide phone calls and face time chats as your technology allows.

Respectfully Submitted,

Kristi Martin, Administrator

Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation Center

