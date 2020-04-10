Central Shenandoah Health District reports first death of patient with COVID-19

According to a statement Friday from the Virginia Department of Health, a resident of the Central Shenandoah Health District with the coronavirus has died.

This is the first death of a COVID-19 patient in the district.

This area includes the counties of Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham, and the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro.

“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director of the district. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.”

