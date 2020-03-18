Central Virginia Yellow Cab stalls due to coronavirus

Central Virginia Yellow Cab's job is to get people from place to place.

But now, co-owner Uzziel Wilson feels the brakes being hit on his business.

"We may just have to shut down, but we don't want to," said Wilson.

Wilson's taxi service has seen a sharp decline over the past few weeks.

He blames that on the coronavirus pandemic.

And while business continues to drop, the strain on some of his employees has gone up.

"We're increasing some of the hours and requesting some of our drivers to work more than they normally do, not in hours per day but just in days through the week," said Wilson.

And that's not because of more fares coming in, but because of health recommendations for older drivers to stay home.

"Some of our drivers are retired and this is an extra income for them, and they're not available because of the suggestions and restrictions that are in place to help keep them safe," said Wilson.

Meanwhile, schools are out across the state, which puts the burden on some of his drivers to watch over their kids.

"Some of our parents who have children who are out of school, and they're staying home with their children, so they're not available to work," said Wilson.

And while extra sanitation efforts are being done to keep the cabs clean, Wilson knows that closing the doors to his service could become a reality.

"This is the only way some people have to go check on their kids, check on their family, go get some necessities they may need for their home. This is the only way they have to get there. We want to be here and be available for them," said Wilson.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.