Changes are made at Henry County Jail to keep inmates safe, as construction on the new jail is on track

Inside the Henry County Jail, there are 154 inmates, in a building that was built to only house 67.

Work is being done at the new Henry County Jail site.

"The jail is well over populated and we have done what we can to get the number down as best we can." said Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry.

Perry says COVID-19 would pose a major challenge if it makes its way into the jail. That's why they've made a number of changes to make sure that doesn't happen, while doing their job to keep the public safe.

"So far we have not had any incidents in the jail, we are monitoring very heavily, the personnel and for the inmates, we are taking every precaution we can." said Perry.

While Governor Northam's proposal that would release qualifying inmates is waiting approval from the general assembly,

Perry says some inmates have been released and placed on electronic home monitoring, reducing the jail's population.

"We are trying to utilize everything we can, if we can reasonably and responsibly handle some of these outside of the jail in this time frame we want to do it." said Perry.

Even as judges are working on that and reducing sentences,

the jail is still beyond it's capacity.

That was one reason why construction on the a new jail started last year.

It'd have enough space to house their jail's current inmates and the one hundred others who are being kept in different facilities.

"The one thing we are looking forward to is bringing all of our inmates into one roof and we can classify them and put them into groups according to their needs." said Perry.

Construction is still on track at the new jail and it is set to open late next year.

