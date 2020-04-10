Chantilly Lace donates masks to Warm Hearth Village and community

A Blacksburg bridal shop is using its sewing expertise to give back to the community by creating masks.

What makes their project unique is they are providing extra liners along with the mask to help keep them as sterile as possible.

This week, they donated 45 to some of the more vulnerable residents at Warm Hearth Village.

“It’s an amazing property there at Warm Hearth and to be able to help the residents in their living space to keep some distancing and safe practices with the other residents is really wonderful,” said Owner Marla Kemsey.

All mask materials are donated, including time, and the shop is making them for free for the community. In return they just ask you make a donation to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

