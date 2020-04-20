Charges not filed in death of toddler as police continue to investigate

Police in Radford continue to investigate the death of a two-year-old over the weekend, with charges filed so far connected to an incident involving the girl's mother, but not for the child's death.

Police say Friday, the little girl was found unresponsive in a Radford home, and she died two days later at a hospital.

Andrew Byrd is charged with strangulation, abduction and assault of the girl's mother. Court documents explain what the child's mother told police about what happened before the arrest. But none of it explains what happened to the little girl.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Radford Police and medics were called to a quiet neighborhood on Ninth Street.

"Radford EMS, respond 109 9th Street, 109 9th Street, unresponsive 2-year-old, unsure if breathing."

The child was taken to New River Valley Medical Center, but by Sunday morning, police say the child had died.

Radford's public information officer says the case is not being treated as a homicide so far, and there are no new or upgraded charges for Byrd.

"They are working every lead and every angle to get justice in this case and bring forward more charges and justice for the little girl in this case, so I think they're working all leads and all angles right now and currently awaiting autopsy results as they do that," said Jenni Wilder.

Wilder says more information will be released once autopsy results are in, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

But court documents we pulled Monday explain Byrd's current charges.

In these search warrants, officers note the child's mother told police Byrd punched her and prevented her from calling for help. This was after she realized "something was wrong with her child."

Police said the mother reported Byrd punched her, grabbed her by her hair, grabbed her around her neck, and took out a shotgun, forcing the weapon "in her mouth."

The documents say the mother told police she tried to call for help, but that Byrd threatened "he would kill her and himself."

The search warrants also state police found drug paraphernalia in Byrd's bedroom while responding to the home.

