Charlottesville Fire Department takes extra steps to reduce work-related cancer

Work-related cancer is the number one killer of firefighters. The Charlottesville Fire Department is taking some extra steps in hopes of reducing the risk.

Firefighters are exposed to toxic chemicals released into the air by burning buildings and vehicles. New features at two of the three city fire stations hope to combat that risk.

Showers installed earlier in the year provide a place where firefighters can decontaminate after getting back from an emergency scene. Having showers on the first floor reduces the risk of spreading any carcinogens to other places in the building.

Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter says small steps like this play a big role in fighting cancer among firefighters. “We know that we’re taking a risk and our firefighters are more than willing to do that for this community so it’s our job particularly in a leadership role to make sure that we can reduce and help manage that risk to the degree possible.”

There are also redress clothing kits, which give firefighters a change of clothes when their uniforms might be exposed to harmful cancerous material.

The Ridge Street and Fontaine stations got the showers. A shower will be installed in the station on Route 250 once its renovations are complete.

