Charlottesville area busker goes viral

A Charlottesville area busker is making quite the name for himself. What started as a way to make some money to get by is turning into a whole lot more, and opening doors for this talented musician.

If you’re a regular on Charlottesville’s downtown mall, chances are you’ve heard the soulful stylings of Tevin White.

“It kind of came out of me being desperate, because I didn’t have any money,” White said of his decision to start busking.

White has loved music ever since he was young, but found himself afraid to sing in front of people. That changed about three years ago when his good friend heard him sing. He said he’d pay money for his talent, and thought others would, too.

“I was like, even if I make a dollar -- you know, if I make a dollar, that’s more than what I’ve got right now,” said White.

At first, Tevin would sing from the shadows, out of sight on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. But the more he played and performed, the more natural it became.

“Now, I feel so comfortable singing in downtown Charlottesville,” said White. “This is where it started.”

Now a school bus driver, White’s number one passion is music. And incredibly, it’s all freestyle - meaning he comes up with the notes and words as he’s playing.

Just about a month ago, White’s friend TK Thompson shared a video of White performing on the Downtown Mall on Facebook. White didn’t even know he was being filmed.

“When he did that, I was so thankful for that -- and then, people were sharing it, sharing it, tagging me in it, tagging me in it,” White said.

Today, that video has close to 20,000 views, and it’s already gotten him a number of gigs in and around Charlottesville. White says this is only the beginning.

“Honestly, I’m blown away, cause it’s me singing about my life. But this is bigger than me,” said White. “I’m not the only one going through these things, and there’s people going through things that I’m not going through, but it’s something that we can relate to that they needed to hear."

White’s next big gig is February 7. He’ll be playing at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park as part of Hyggefest. The event runs from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

