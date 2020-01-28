Charlottesville astronomers, environmentalists fight against light pollution

At the monthly meeting of the Piedmont Chapter of the Sierra Club, members got a crash course on the harmful effects of light pollution.

At the meeting, University of Virginia astronomer Ricky Patterson walked through light pollution’s causes and history, dating back to the advent of electric lighting in the early 20th century. He also talked about its harmful effects on humans, which can include sleep disorders, and discussed how it can be even more disruptive to wildlife.

“You have a lot of migratory birds that will you know fly into buildings," Patterson explained. "You have sea turtles that don’t know which way, when they hatch, which way to go to the ocean and so they die.”

The issue is one facing people worldwide and here in Central Virginia.

“If you think about the rural area for instance it’s not quite a dark sky," Piedmont Environmental Council Field Representative Sean Tubbs said. "If you think about from a tourism perspective, having places where people can go to experience the night sky is also just part of our human experience.”

Both Tubbs and Patterson hope that local authorities take light pollution into consideration when crafting policy. Tubbs says he specifically hopes that Albemarle County will include light pollution in its biodiversity action plan this year.

