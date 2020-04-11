Charlottesville woman serves free breakfast for children in her community

Children in Charlottesville’s South First Street neighborhood got free breakfast Friday, April 10, thanks to a kind neighbor.

Khalesha Powell served up turkey bacon, sausage and fruit. Powell says she wanted to make sure everyone got a hot meal since city schools are currently on spring break and the division is not delivering food.

“I just feel like out of all the low-income areas I feel like Hardy Drive gets a lot stuff donated to the kids over there, and I feel like nobody gives anything to the kids of South First Street. So why not just get together as neighbors and give things to the kids,” Powell said.

She hopes to be able to cook for the children again in the near future.

