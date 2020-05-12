Charter bus companies hit hard by pandemic, head to Washington D.C.

Charter bus companies have been forced to put the brakes on trips and services since the pandemic began.

“The charter industry has just been decimated by this crisis. With no trips, no revenue whatsoever,” Abbott Bus Lines Manager John Abbott said.

For the first time in the company’s 93 history, Abbott Bus Lines has every single vehicle parked.

"This is usually the busiest time of the year and there's absolutely nothing happening right now," John Abbott said.

Abbott Bus Lines has been forced to lay off more than a hundred workers and cancel thousands of trips.

That’s why they plan to rev-up Wednesday morning and bring a message to D.C.

“We are just going there to be in solidarity with all the other companies in the country to let congress know we are an industry that is being overlooked,” John Abbott said.

John's father, Fred Abbott will be one of the hundreds of drivers expected to ride through Washington.

“We all work together and all look out for each other, so that’s what we are doing tomorrow,” Fred Abbott said.

He has been driving for decades and said the hardest part about the pause is not seeing the people.

“When it’s a pretty day and you have a happy group, and everything is going well, you couldn’t find a better job,” Fred Abbott said.

The company said they are going to find a way to push through the pandemic, but hope they get a little more help along the way.

