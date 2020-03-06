Chatham woman remembered by love for family, nursing and God

An apparent murder-suicide in Gretna leaves a baby boy without both of his parents.

Shirley and Michael Harris are left with broken hearts, and a perfect baby boy. The 14-month-old was left in their care by a daughter who left them too soon.

"I'm so proud," said Shirley Harris of her daughter, Patricia Towler. "I'm proud that I could be her mother and proud that God gave her to us to take care of for a little while."

Pictures and memories were passed around their home Thursday, every one of them filled with a brightness they say only she could bring.

"She just lit up the room when she was in your presence," her father, Michael Harris said.

It's a light her friend Machelle Myers doesn't know how she'll replace.

Today she wished Heaven had visiting hours.

"This is the longest I haven't talked to her in years," she said through tears. "So talking to her in prayer."

Her hardworking friend since first grade battled ADD to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, and worked her way up for years to care for many patients.

"And I heard her say many times, 'Momma I love my patients,'" Harris said.

She became a mother to her son Joshua and 14 months ago, a mother again to baby Eben.

"When she came home from work, her life was her boys," Harris said. And she devoted her time to them."

Her work, her family and her church was her life.

Her mission one of divine devotion.

That's left this family with some comfort in the time they've needed it most of all.

"I got up this morning and the sun was shining and the clouds were white and billowy and the sky was blue and I honestly believe she was saying, "Mamma, I'm walking on streets of gold. Take care of my babies."

"She deserved heaven," Myers said. "This earth did not deserve her. That's how perfect she was."

This weekend, they'll celebrate her life, and a homecoming - confident the world will remember their friend, their daughter, their sister and mother by the life she lived and the love she gave.

"She said that one time when she died that she hoped that she had an impact on people's lives," Harris said. "And so she made sure that her life was exactly what she lived."

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations for the care of Towler's infant son Eben at PO Box 903 Chatham Va 24531