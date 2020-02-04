Cheetah forms bond with emotional support dog at N.J. zoo

A dog and a cheetah have formed an unusual friendship at a New Jersey zoo.

A Labrador retriever and a cheetah have bonded at a zoo in New Jersey. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

Bowie the Labrador retriever and Nandi the cheetah have been together since they were just a few weeks old.

They’ve been inseparable for more than a year, wrestling in the snow and sharing toys.

Charlotte Trapman-O'Brien of the Turtle Back Zoo said cheetahs are naturally skittish.

"Bowie has a very important job here, which is to be kind of her confidence builder,” Trapman-O'Brien said.

Bowie has similar training to that of a therapy pet for humans. He helps to ease Nandi’s anxiety, her loud purring signaling she’s calm.

Cheetahs are so shy that zoos around the country are giving them their own emotional support dogs.

Part of the program at Turtle Back Zoo is to educate people and inspire them to protect the big cats. There are fewer than 7,000 cheetahs left in the wild in Africa.

