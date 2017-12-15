Advertisement

Cheetos popcorn coming to a theater near you

Dec. 14, 2017
Movie theater popcorn is great on its own, but add in Cheetos and the game has changed.

starting Friday, Regal Cinemas across the country say they will offer Cheetos-flavored popcorn and actual Cheetos.

The Cheetos popcorn will be available in 32 oz. cups at participating theaters nationwide.

“We’re excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership,” said Sean Mathews, director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America in a press release. “Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally.”

The dangerously cheesy popcorn has been previously available at other venues, but the snack will now be available nationwide.

