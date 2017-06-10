Advertisement

Chef Boyardee, 5 other brands recall more than 700,000 pounds of products

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2017 at 6:04 PM EDT
Approximately 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The spaghetti and meatball products were made on January 5 and January 12. The following items are included in the recall:

- 31,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

- 71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

- 38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

- 22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

- 21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

- 414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

to view a full list of product labels.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and stores.

The problem was discovered on June 6 when the company was notified from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products contained undeclared milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the products.

People who have bought the products are urged not to eat them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra customer service at 1 (866) 213-1245.

