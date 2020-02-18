Chef Dominic's Italian Style Chicken Stew

Italian Style Chicken Stew

Dominic's Delights' Crock Pot Chicken Stew

Servings: 6 - 8

Chef Dominic's crock pot Italian chicken stew is healthy, hearty, and so easy to prepare! Rosemary, fennel seeds and balsamic vinegar give this stew a ton of flavor.

Prep Time20 mins

Cook Time 6 hrs

Ingredients

6-8 boneless chicken thighs or chicken tenders

2 carrots peeled and sliced

2 stalks of celery sliced

1 small-medium onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

2 medium tomatoes diced

12 baby potatoes left whole or cut in half

6 oz frozen sweet peas (half a bag)

1 3/4 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 tablespoon white wine

1 teaspoon fennel seeds crushed with side of knife

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 sprig of fresh rosemary and/or 1 sprig fresh thyme

Just before serving combine:

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons cornstarch (or 1 tablespoon arrowroot powder)

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Optional to garnish: chopped parsley & Rustic loaf bread - warmed

Slow Cooker Instructions

Spray button and sides of crock with non stick spray for easy cleanup.

Toss chicken, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, tomatoes, potatoes, peas, chicken stock, tomato paste, wine, fennel seeds, salt and rosemary into the slow cooker.

Cook on the lowest setting for 4-6 hours.

30 minutes before serving, combine the corn starch with the water and balsamic vinegar, mix until no lumps remain and add to the slow cooker and stir, then place thyme on top and close lid.

Turn heat to high, and cook for 30 additional minutes, until slightly thickened.

Transfer chicken to a clean bowl or cutting board and shred with two forks. Return to the stew and mix in.

Remove the rosemary and thyme sprigs and serve in a deep bowl with warm bread and a dash of fresh parsley.

