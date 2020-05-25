Chestnut Hill Bakery gives away hundreds of meals

One Lynchburg bakery held a drive-thru meal giveaway Monday.

Cars file into the Chestnut Hill Bakery parking lot shortly before 11 a.m. WDBJ7 photo.

Chestnut Hill Bakery started giving away meals at 11 a. m.

First responders, medical workers and supermarket employees were invited to grab a free meal.

They gave away a total of 800 meals.

They said the effort was done in part by other local businesses pitching in as well.

"The community has come in and backed us and kept us open," said Richard Hinkley, Chestnut Hill Bakery co-owner. "A lot of small businesses across the country have shut down and we haven't had to do that, haven't had to borrow any money, kept all our employees working, and so this is just a little bit of our way of giving back."

They said they plan to hold another event similar to this one on Labor Day.

