Chick-Fil-A offers free entrees if you dress as a cow

By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Jul. 9, 2019 at 7:02 AM EDT
Don’t feel like spending for lunch today? Well, break out your best cow costume and grab a free meal at Chick-Fil-A.

Chick-Fil-A recognizes Tuesday, July 9 as Cow Appreciation Day. The giveaway is offered from open to 7:00 p.m.

During breakfast hours, customers have the chance to get an Egg White Grill and a chicken biscuit. During lunch and dinner hours, customers can get a free chicken sandwich or grilled nuggets. Children also have the chance to get a free kid's meal during breakfast, lunch and dinner hours.

